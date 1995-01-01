bbd
BBD - Barbadiaanse of Bajandollar

The Barbadiaanse of Bajandollar is the currency of Barbados. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbadiaanse of Bajandollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbados Dollar is BBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Barbadiaanse of Bajandollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Barbadiaanse of Bajandollar Stats

NameBarbadiaanse of Bajandollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BBD conversionBBD to USD
Top BBD chartBBD to USD chart

Barbadiaanse of Bajandollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Barbados
Users
Barbados

Why are you interested in BBD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BBD email updatesGet BBD rates on my phoneGet a BBD currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07315
GBP / EUR1.18028
USD / JPY161.589
GBP / USD1.26662
USD / CHF0.904729
USD / CAD1.36956
EUR / JPY173.410
AUD / USD0.665697

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%