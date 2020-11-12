Xe Currency Converter

Check live foreign currency exchange rates

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1$
We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates

Xe Live Exchange Rates

Amount
1

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

Xe Currency Tools

Historical Currency Rates
Travel Expenses Calculator
Currency Email Updates
More tools

Recommended by 65,000+ verified customers

'Great'
Based on 0 reviews
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 70 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings

Daily market updates straight to your inbox

Sign up

Currency Profiles

The Original Currency Exchange Rates Calculator

Since 1995, the Xe Currency Converter has provided free mid-market exchange rates for millions of users. Our latest currency calculator is a direct descendent of the fast and reliable original "Universal Currency Calculator" and of course it's still free! Learn more about Xe, our latest money transfer services, and how we became known as the world's currency data authority.