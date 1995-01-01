bbd
BBD - バルバドスドル

The バルバドスドル is the currency of バルバドス. Our currency rankings show that the most popular バルバドスドル exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbados Dollar is BBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find バルバドスドル rates and a currency converter.

バルバドスドル Stats

Nameバルバドスドル
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BBD conversionBBD to USD
Top BBD chartBBD to USD chart

バルバドスドル Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Barbados
Users
バルバドス

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07458
GBP / EUR1.18067
USD / JPY161.444
GBP / USD1.26872
USD / CHF0.903785
USD / CAD1.36709
EUR / JPY173.485
AUD / USD0.666999

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%