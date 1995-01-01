BBD - バルバドスドル

The バルバドスドル is the currency of バルバドス. Our currency rankings show that the most popular バルバドスドル exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbados Dollar is BBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find バルバドスドル rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|バルバドスドル
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top BBD conversion
|BBD to USD
|Top BBD chart
|BBD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, $1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Barbados
|Users
バルバドス
