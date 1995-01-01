bbd
BBD - Barbadisk dollar

The Barbadisk dollar is the currency of Barbados. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbadisk dollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbados Dollar is BBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Barbadisk dollar rates and a currency converter.

Barbadisk dollar Stats

NameBarbadisk dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BBD conversionBBD to USD
Top BBD chartBBD to USD chart

Barbadisk dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Barbados
Users
Barbados

