BBD - Dólar de Barbados o Baja

The Dólar de Barbados o Baja is the currency of Barbados. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar de Barbados o Baja exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbados Dollar is BBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar de Barbados o Baja rates and a currency converter.

Dólar de Barbados o Baja Stats

NameDólar de Barbados o Baja
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BBD conversionBBD to USD
Top BBD chartBBD to USD chart

Dólar de Barbados o Baja Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Barbados
Users
Barbados

