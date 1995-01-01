BBD - Dólar de Barbados o Baja

The Dólar de Barbados o Baja is the currency of Barbados. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar de Barbados o Baja exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbados Dollar is BBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar de Barbados o Baja rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dólar de Barbados o Baja
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top BBD conversion
|BBD to USD
|Top BBD chart
|BBD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, $1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Barbados
|Users
Barbados
Barbados
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07354
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1,18002
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,558
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26681
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,904684
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36887
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173,440
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,666186
|▼