- Home
- UK Send Money
Send Money from the UK
Xe Money Transfer is the secure, fast, and easy way to send money from the United Kingdom to over 130 countriesGet a quote
or do you need a Business Account?
Why choose Xe Money Transfer?
Fast & Easy
Send money globally and manage your account 24/7
$115 Billion
Processed last year by our group
Secure
Enterprise-grade security to keep your money safe
Global
139 currencies to over 220 countries and territories
Recommended by 70,000+ verified customers
How to send money online in 3 easy steps
1. Sign up
Create your account online or over the phone. It's quick, free and easy
2. Instant quote
Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency
3. Send & Track
Confirm currencies, amounts and recipient - we'll take care of the rest
Keep more of your money when you transfer with Xe
To give you an idea of how much you could save, we've compared our rates and fees with some of UK's main banks.
We work with independent third-party market research companies to gather data on price and fees. These exchange rates were obtained online at 12:30pm on Monday 28th June 2021 based on sending an international money transfer of £10,000 in €s. Results have been ranked by the amount you would receive not including any additional fees.
*Charges may occasionally be applied by a third party bank when transferring the funds to Xe Money Transfer or before the funds arrive in the recipient account.
Xe can help you send money to over 130 countries. Here's our most popular routes:
Customer Support
Our friendly UK based teams are here to offer you help when you need it.
Alternatively visit our help centre here.
How does Xe source comparison data about bank rates
On a scheduled basis, Xe works with independent third-party market research companies to gather data on pricing and fees. These companies request and gather online money transfer quotes from XE and from a sample of banks for a specified transaction amount; for defined currency pairs and within a 2 minute period. These were indicative at the time the comparison was made. Get a real time quote from Xe.
Transaction details are recorded and supplied to Xe, including:
The money transfer exchange rate:
Xe Money Transfer (1.1542), Natwest (1.1383), Barclays (1.1332), HSBC (1.1280), Lloyds (1.1238)
2. The quantities of Buy and Sell currencies:
10,000 GBP (£) to EUROs (€)
3. The time and date that the exchange rate was quoted:
These exchange rates were obtained online at 12:30pm on Monday 28th June 2021
4. Any additional fees charged by the provider:
Xe Money Transfer (£0), Natwest (£15), Barclays (£0), HSBC (£0), Lloyds (£0)
The FX margin or spread is the revenue earned by the business when buying or selling the Foreign Currency. For the purposes of this comparison we have calculated the FX margin to be a percentage between each provider’s money transfer rate and the mid-market rate on Xe.com. The GBPEUR mid-market rate, at the time of quote was 1.1642, so the FX margin for Xe Money Transfer can be calculated as 0.87%.
HiFX Europe Limited, trading as XE. HiFX Europe Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration 462444, for the provision of payment services. HiFX Europe is a limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number: 3517451. Registered office: Maxis 1, Western Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1RT.