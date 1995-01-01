kgs
KGS - Kyrgyzstani Som

The Kyrgyzstani Som is the currency of Kyrgyzstan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kyrgyzstani Som exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstan Som is KGS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find Kyrgyzstani Som rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Kyrgyzstani Som Stats

NameKyrgyzstani Som
Symbolлв
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top KGS conversionKGS to USD
Top KGS chartKGS to USD chart

Kyrgyzstani Som Profile

Users
Kyrgyzstan

Why are you interested in KGS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KGS email updatesGet KGS rates on my phoneGet a KGS currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1.07453
GBP / EUR1.18045
USD / JPY161.431
GBP / USD1.26843
USD / CHF0.903823
USD / CAD1.36783
EUR / JPY173.461
AUD / USD0.666702

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%