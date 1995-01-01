mur
MUR - Mauritian Rupee

The Mauritian Rupee is the currency of Mauritius. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritius Rupee is MUR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Mauritian Rupee rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Mauritian Rupee Stats

NameMauritian Rupee
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top MUR conversionMUR to USD
Top MUR chartMUR to USD chart

Mauritian Rupee Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨200, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000
Central bankBank of Mauritius
Users
Mauritius

Why are you interested in MUR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MUR email updatesGet MUR rates on my phoneGet a MUR currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1.07479
GBP / EUR1.18064
USD / JPY161.439
GBP / USD1.26894
USD / CHF0.903647
USD / CAD1.36732
EUR / JPY173.513
AUD / USD0.666974

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%