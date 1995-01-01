ALL - Albanian Lek

The Albanian Lek is the currency of Albania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanian Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albania Lek is ALL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find Albanian Lek rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Albanian Lek
|Symbol
|Lek
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Qindarkë
|Minor unit symbol
|Qindarkë
|Top ALL conversion
|ALL to USD
|Top ALL chart
|ALL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Lek1, Lek5, Lek10, Lek20, Lek50, Lek100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Lek200, Lek500, Lek1000, Lek2000, Lek5000
|Central bank
|Bank of Albania
|Users
Albania
Albania
