clp
CLP - Chilean Peso

The Chilean Peso is the currency of Chile. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chilean Peso exchange rate is the CLP to USD rate. The currency code for Chile Peso is CLP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Chilean Peso rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Chilean Peso Stats

NameChilean Peso
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top CLP conversionCLP to USD
Top CLP chartCLP to USD chart

Chilean Peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $50, $100, $500
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000
Central bankBanco Central De Chile
Users
Chile

Why are you interested in CLP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to CLP email updatesGet CLP rates on my phoneGet a CLP currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1.07465
GBP / EUR1.18055
USD / JPY161.459
GBP / USD1.26868
USD / CHF0.903918
USD / CAD1.36760
EUR / JPY173.512
AUD / USD0.666906

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%