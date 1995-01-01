clp
CLP - Chilenischer Peso

The Chilenischer Peso is the currency of Chile. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chilenischer Peso exchange rate is the CLP to USD rate. The currency code for Chile Peso is CLP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Chilenischer Peso rates and a currency converter.

Chilenischer Peso Stats

NameChilenischer Peso
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top CLP conversionCLP to USD
Top CLP chartCLP to USD chart

Chilenischer Peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $50, $100, $500
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000
Central bankBanco Central De Chile
Users
Chile

