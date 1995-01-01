clp
CLP - Peso chileno

The Peso chileno is the currency of Chile. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso chileno exchange rate is the CLP to USD rate. The currency code for Chile Peso is CLP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Peso chileno rates and a currency converter.

Peso chileno Stats

NamePeso chileno
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top CLP conversionCLP to USD
Top CLP chartCLP to USD chart

Peso chileno Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $50, $100, $500
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000
Central bankBanco Central De Chile
Users
Chile

