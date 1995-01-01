CLP - Peso chilien

clp
The Peso chilien is the currency of Chili. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso chilien exchange rate is the CLP to USD rate. The currency code for Chile Peso is CLP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Peso chilien rates and a currency converter.

Peso chilien Stats

NamePeso chilien
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top CLP conversionCLP to USD
Top CLP chartCLP to USD chart

Peso chilien Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $50, $100, $500
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000
Central bankBanco Central De Chile
Users
Chili

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07459
GBP / EUR1,18050
USD / JPY161,458
GBP / USD1,26855
USD / CHF0,903943
USD / CAD1,36761
EUR / JPY173,501
AUD / USD0,666805

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %