clp
CLP - 智利披索

The 智利披索 is the currency of 智利. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 智利披索 exchange rate is the CLP to USD rate. The currency code for Chile Peso is CLP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 智利披索 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

智利披索 Stats

Name智利披索
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top CLP conversionCLP to USD
Top CLP chartCLP to USD chart

智利披索 Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $50, $100, $500
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000
Central bankBanco Central De Chile
Users
智利

Why are you interested in CLP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to CLP email updatesGet CLP rates on my phoneGet a CLP currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07456
GBP / EUR1.18030
USD / JPY161.415
GBP / USD1.26830
USD / CHF0.903588
USD / CAD1.36780
EUR / JPY173.449
AUD / USD0.666639

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%