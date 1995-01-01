CLP - 智利比索

The 智利比索 is the currency of 智利. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 智利比索 exchange rate is the CLP to USD rate. The currency code for Chile Peso is CLP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 智利比索 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|智利比索
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top CLP conversion
|CLP to USD
|Top CLP chart
|CLP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10, $50, $100, $500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000
|Central bank
|Banco Central De Chile
|Users
智利
