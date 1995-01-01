clp
CLP - 智利比索

The 智利比索 is the currency of 智利. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 智利比索 exchange rate is the CLP to USD rate. The currency code for Chile Peso is CLP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 智利比索 rates and a currency converter.

智利比索 Stats

Name智利比索
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top CLP conversionCLP to USD
Top CLP chartCLP to USD chart

智利比索 Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $50, $100, $500
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000
Central bankBanco Central De Chile
Users
智利

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07282
GBP / EUR1.18079
USD / JPY161.510
GBP / USD1.26677
USD / CHF0.904546
USD / CAD1.37024
EUR / JPY173.272
AUD / USD0.665850

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%