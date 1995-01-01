clp
CLP - Peso cileno

The Peso cileno is the currency of Cile. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso cileno exchange rate is the CLP to USD rate. The currency code for Chile Peso is CLP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Peso cileno rates and a currency converter.

Peso cileno Stats

NamePeso cileno
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top CLP conversionCLP to USD
Top CLP chartCLP to USD chart

Peso cileno Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $50, $100, $500
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000
Central bankBanco Central De Chile
Users
Cile

