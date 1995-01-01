clp
CLP - Chilensk peso

The Chilensk peso is the currency of Chile. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chilensk peso exchange rate is the CLP to USD rate. The currency code for Chile Peso is CLP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Chilensk peso rates and a currency converter.

Chilensk peso Stats

NameChilensk peso
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top CLP conversionCLP to USD
Top CLP chartCLP to USD chart

Chilensk peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $50, $100, $500
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000
Central bankBanco Central De Chile
Users
Chile

