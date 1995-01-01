CLP - Chilensk peso

The Chilensk peso is the currency of Chile. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chilensk peso exchange rate is the CLP to USD rate. The currency code for Chile Peso is CLP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Chilensk peso rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Chilensk peso
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top CLP conversion
|CLP to USD
|Top CLP chart
|CLP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10, $50, $100, $500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000
|Central bank
|Banco Central De Chile
|Users
Chile
