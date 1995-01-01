clp
CLP - البيزو الشيلي

The البيزو الشيلي is the currency of تشيلي. Our currency rankings show that the most popular البيزو الشيلي exchange rate is the CLP to USD rate. The currency code for Chile Peso is CLP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find البيزو الشيلي rates and a currency converter.

البيزو الشيلي Stats

Nameالبيزو الشيلي
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top CLP conversionCLP to USD
Top CLP chartCLP to USD chart

البيزو الشيلي Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $50, $100, $500
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000
Central bankBanco Central De Chile
Users
تشيلي

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٦٩
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٥٧
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٥٩
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٧٤
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٧٩٤
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٣٨
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥١٨
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٧٠١٢

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜