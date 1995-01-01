clp
CLP - チリペソ

The チリペソ is the currency of チリ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular チリペソ exchange rate is the CLP to USD rate. The currency code for Chile Peso is CLP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find チリペソ rates and a currency converter.

チリペソ Stats

Nameチリペソ
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top CLP conversionCLP to USD
Top CLP chartCLP to USD chart

チリペソ Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $50, $100, $500
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000
Central bankBanco Central De Chile
Users
チリ

