CLP - Chileense peso

The Chileense peso is the currency of Chili. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chileense peso exchange rate is the CLP to USD rate. The currency code for Chile Peso is CLP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Chileense peso rates and a currency converter.

Chileense peso Stats

NameChileense peso
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top CLP conversionCLP to USD
Top CLP chartCLP to USD chart

Chileense peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $50, $100, $500
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000
Central bankBanco Central De Chile
Users
Chili

