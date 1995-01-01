NPR - Nepalese Rupee

The Nepalese Rupee is the currency of Nepal. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepal Rupee is NPR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Nepalese Rupee rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Nepalese Rupee
|Symbol
|₨
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Paisa
|Minor unit symbol
|Paisa
|Top NPR conversion
|NPR to USD
|Top NPR chart
|NPR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Paisa1, Paisa5, Paisa10, Paisa25, Paisa50, ₨1, ₨2, ₨5, ₨10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₨5, ₨10, ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000
Rarely used: ₨1, ₨2
|Central bank
|Nepal Rastra bank
|Users
Nepal, India (unofficially near India-Nepal border)
Nepal, India (unofficially near India-Nepal border)
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1.07479
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1.18064
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161.439
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1.26893
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.903670
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1.36733
|▼
|EUR / JPY
|173.513
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.666955
|▼