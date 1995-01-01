uzs
UZS - Uzbekistani Som

The Uzbekistani Som is the currency of Uzbekistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uzbekistani Som exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistan Som is UZS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find Uzbekistani Som rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Uzbekistani Som Stats

NameUzbekistani Som
Symbolлв
Minor unit1/100 = Tiyin
Minor unit symbolTiyin
Top UZS conversionUZS to USD
Top UZS chartUZS to USD chart

Uzbekistani Som Profile

CoinsFreq used: лв1, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100
Bank notesFreq used: лв1, лв3, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100, лв200, лв500, лв1000
Central bankCentral bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan
Users
Uzbekistan

Why are you interested in UZS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to UZS email updatesGet UZS rates on my phoneGet a UZS currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1.07479
GBP / EUR1.18056
USD / JPY161.515
GBP / USD1.26886
USD / CHF0.903843
USD / CAD1.36754
EUR / JPY173.595
AUD / USD0.666807

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%