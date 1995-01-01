UZS - السوم الأوزباكستاني

The السوم الأوزباكستاني is the currency of أوزباكستان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular السوم الأوزباكستاني exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistan Som is UZS , and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find السوم الأوزباكستاني rates and a currency converter.