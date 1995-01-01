UZS - السوم الأوزباكستاني

uzs
The السوم الأوزباكستاني is the currency of أوزباكستان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular السوم الأوزباكستاني exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistan Som is UZS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find السوم الأوزباكستاني rates and a currency converter.

السوم الأوزباكستاني Stats

Nameالسوم الأوزباكستاني
Symbolлв
Minor unit1/100 = Tiyin
Minor unit symbolTiyin
Top UZS conversionUZS to USD
Top UZS chartUZS to USD chart

السوم الأوزباكستاني Profile

CoinsFreq used: лв1, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100
Bank notesFreq used: лв1, лв3, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100, лв200, лв500, лв1000
Central bankCentral bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan
Users
أوزباكستان

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٦٢
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٥٨
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٦٩
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٦٨
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٩١٧
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤٦
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥١٨
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٩٢٧

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜