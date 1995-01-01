UZS - 乌兹别克斯坦索姆

The 乌兹别克斯坦索姆 is the currency of 乌兹别克斯坦. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 乌兹别克斯坦索姆 exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistan Som is UZS , and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find 乌兹别克斯坦索姆 rates and a currency converter.