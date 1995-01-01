UZS - 乌兹别克斯坦索姆

The 乌兹别克斯坦索姆 is the currency of 乌兹别克斯坦. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 乌兹别克斯坦索姆 exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistan Som is UZS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find 乌兹别克斯坦索姆 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|乌兹别克斯坦索姆
|Symbol
|лв
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Tiyin
|Minor unit symbol
|Tiyin
|Top UZS conversion
|UZS to USD
|Top UZS chart
|UZS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: лв1, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: лв1, лв3, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100, лв200, лв500, лв1000
|Central bank
|Central bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan
|Users
乌兹别克斯坦
乌兹别克斯坦
