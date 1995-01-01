uzs
UZS - 乌兹别克斯坦索姆

The 乌兹别克斯坦索姆 is the currency of 乌兹别克斯坦. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 乌兹别克斯坦索姆 exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistan Som is UZS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find 乌兹别克斯坦索姆 rates and a currency converter.

乌兹别克斯坦索姆 Stats

Name乌兹别克斯坦索姆
Symbolлв
Minor unit1/100 = Tiyin
Minor unit symbolTiyin
Top UZS conversionUZS to USD
Top UZS chartUZS to USD chart

乌兹别克斯坦索姆 Profile

CoinsFreq used: лв1, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100
Bank notesFreq used: лв1, лв3, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100, лв200, лв500, лв1000
Central bankCentral bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan
Users
乌兹别克斯坦

