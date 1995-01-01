UZS - 烏兹別克索姆

The 烏兹別克索姆 is the currency of 烏兹別克. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 烏兹別克索姆 exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistan Som is UZS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find 烏兹別克索姆 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|烏兹別克索姆
|Symbol
|лв
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Tiyin
|Minor unit symbol
|Tiyin
|Top UZS conversion
|UZS to USD
|Top UZS chart
|UZS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: лв1, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: лв1, лв3, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100, лв200, лв500, лв1000
|Central bank
|Central bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan
|Users
烏兹別克
