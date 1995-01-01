uzs
UZS - 烏兹別克索姆

The 烏兹別克索姆 is the currency of 烏兹別克. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 烏兹別克索姆 exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistan Som is UZS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find 烏兹別克索姆 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

烏兹別克索姆 Stats

Name烏兹別克索姆
Symbolлв
Minor unit1/100 = Tiyin
Minor unit symbolTiyin
Top UZS conversionUZS to USD
Top UZS chartUZS to USD chart

烏兹別克索姆 Profile

CoinsFreq used: лв1, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100
Bank notesFreq used: лв1, лв3, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100, лв200, лв500, лв1000
Central bankCentral bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan
Users
烏兹別克

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07513
GBP / EUR1.18036
USD / JPY161.507
GBP / USD1.26905
USD / CHF0.903834
USD / CAD1.36747
EUR / JPY173.642
AUD / USD0.667182

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%