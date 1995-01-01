uzs
UZS - Oezbeekse som

The Oezbeekse som is the currency of Oezbekistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Oezbeekse som exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistan Som is UZS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find Oezbeekse som rates and a currency converter.

Oezbeekse som Stats

NameOezbeekse som
Symbolлв
Minor unit1/100 = Tiyin
Minor unit symbolTiyin
Top UZS conversionUZS to USD
Top UZS chartUZS to USD chart

Oezbeekse som Profile

CoinsFreq used: лв1, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100
Bank notesFreq used: лв1, лв3, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100, лв200, лв500, лв1000
Central bankCentral bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan
Users
Oezbekistan

