uzs
UZS - Usbekischer So'm

The Usbekischer So'm is the currency of Usbekistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Usbekischer So'm exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistan Som is UZS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find Usbekischer So'm rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Usbekischer So'm Stats

NameUsbekischer So'm
Symbolлв
Minor unit1/100 = Tiyin
Minor unit symbolTiyin
Top UZS conversionUZS to USD
Top UZS chartUZS to USD chart

Usbekischer So'm Profile

CoinsFreq used: лв1, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100
Bank notesFreq used: лв1, лв3, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100, лв200, лв500, лв1000
Central bankCentral bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan
Users
Usbekistan

Why are you interested in UZS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to UZS email updatesGet UZS rates on my phoneGet a UZS currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07328
GBP / EUR1,18040
USD / JPY161,592
GBP / USD1,26690
USD / CHF0,904706
USD / CAD1,36955
EUR / JPY173,434
AUD / USD0,665862

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %