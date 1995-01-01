uzs
UZS - ウズベキスタンソム

The ウズベキスタンソム is the currency of ウズベキスタン. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ウズベキスタンソム exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistan Som is UZS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find ウズベキスタンソム rates and a currency converter.

ウズベキスタンソム Stats

Nameウズベキスタンソム
Symbolлв
Minor unit1/100 = Tiyin
Minor unit symbolTiyin
Top UZS conversionUZS to USD
Top UZS chartUZS to USD chart

ウズベキスタンソム Profile

CoinsFreq used: лв1, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100
Bank notesFreq used: лв1, лв3, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100, лв200, лв500, лв1000
Central bankCentral bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan
Users
ウズベキスタン

