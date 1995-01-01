uzs
UZS - Som uzbeko

The Som uzbeko is the currency of Uzbekistán. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Som uzbeko exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistan Som is UZS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find Som uzbeko rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Som uzbeko Stats

NameSom uzbeko
Symbolлв
Minor unit1/100 = Tiyin
Minor unit symbolTiyin
Top UZS conversionUZS to USD
Top UZS chartUZS to USD chart

Som uzbeko Profile

CoinsFreq used: лв1, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100
Bank notesFreq used: лв1, лв3, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100, лв200, лв500, лв1000
Central bankCentral bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan
Users
Uzbekistán

Why are you interested in UZS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to UZS email updatesGet UZS rates on my phoneGet a UZS currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07325
GBP / EUR1,18047
USD / JPY161,610
GBP / USD1,26694
USD / CHF0,904852
USD / CAD1,36968
EUR / JPY173,449
AUD / USD0,665770

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %