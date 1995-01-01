uzs
UZS - Som uzbeque

The Som uzbeque is the currency of Uzbequistão. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Som uzbeque exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistan Som is UZS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find Som uzbeque rates and a currency converter.

Som uzbeque Stats

NameSom uzbeque
Symbolлв
Minor unit1/100 = Tiyin
Minor unit symbolTiyin
Top UZS conversionUZS to USD
Top UZS chartUZS to USD chart

Som uzbeque Profile

CoinsFreq used: лв1, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100
Bank notesFreq used: лв1, лв3, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100, лв200, лв500, лв1000
Central bankCentral bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan
Users
Uzbequistão

