uzs
UZS - Som uzbeco

The Som uzbeco is the currency of Uzbekistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Som uzbeco exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistan Som is UZS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find Som uzbeco rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Som uzbeco Stats

NameSom uzbeco
Symbolлв
Minor unit1/100 = Tiyin
Minor unit symbolTiyin
Top UZS conversionUZS to USD
Top UZS chartUZS to USD chart

Som uzbeco Profile

CoinsFreq used: лв1, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100
Bank notesFreq used: лв1, лв3, лв5, лв10, лв25, лв50, лв100, лв200, лв500, лв1000
Central bankCentral bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan
Users
Uzbekistan

Why are you interested in UZS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to UZS email updatesGet UZS rates on my phoneGet a UZS currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07494
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,461
GBP / USD1,26896
USD / CHF0,903689
USD / CAD1,36750
EUR / JPY173,560
AUD / USD0,666995

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%