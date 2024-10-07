Fast transfers when it matters most

We know how vital it is for your money to arrive quickly. With near-instant transfer options based on your payment method, you can trust that your funds will reach their destination promptly and reliably every time.

When will my money arrive?

The quick answer is, it depends.

When you set up your money transfer, you will be shown exactly how long it will take for your transfer. The estimate is based on the currency you're sending, where you're sending to, and how you're paying. Transfer usually take 1 to 3 business days.

Need it there fast?

The fastest way to send money abroad is by using a debit or credit card. While a small fee applies, debit cards have lower fees than credit cards. Once your payment is processed, the transfer starts immediately, ensuring quick delivery to your recipient.

Choosing the right payment option for you

Card

Debit card

Payment by debit card is our fastest payment method. However, card payments come with a small additional fee.

Money typically arrives within 24 hours.

Card

Credit card

Payment by credit card is another one of our fastest payment method. However, card payments come with a small additional fee.

Money typically arrives within 24 hours.

Wire transfer

Wire transfers will move money by transferring from your bank to ours. We usually receive money in 24 hours.

Money typically arrives within 24 hours.

Direct Debit

Direct Debit payments take funds directly from your bank account, providing a simple and convenient way to manage regular payments.

Money typically arrive within 3 business days.

How to quickly transfer money abroad with Xe

Crea un account

Ci vogliono solo pochi minuti. Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno è il tuo indirizzo e-mail e alcune informazioni aggiuntive.

Preventivo

Ottieni un tasso di cambio di denaro in tempo reale per la valuta scelta.

Invia denaro

Aggiungi tutti i dettagli necessari e imposta il trasferimento. Una volta ricevuti i fondi, ci occuperemo del resto.

Traccia il tuo trasferimento

Monitora il tuo trasferimento in ogni fase del processo con la nostra app Xe. Abilita le notifiche per ricevere aggiornamenti sull'andamento del tuo trasferimento.

Safe, fast transfers

At Xe, we prioritize both speed and security for every transfer. While we aim to process your transfers quickly, we take all necessary steps to safeguard your money and personal information. With advanced encryption and regulatory compliance, your transfers are protected at every stage.

Track your transfer

Stay informed at every step of your transfer journey. Receive timely notifications as your funds move through the process, from start to finish. Simply track your transfer with Xe and have peace of mind knowing where your money is at all times.

Why is my transfer taking longer than expected?

We know that transfer delays can be frustrating. Here are some of the reasons why your transfer might be taking longer than you expected.

We need more info

We screen all transfers for security. If we need more info, we’ll email you, and your transfer status will update to 'Action required'.

The bank needs more info

A recipient’s bank may need to review the transfer. If they request info, we’ll email you and pass it to the bank once you provide it.

Recipient's bank is processing

If the recipient's bank is processing the transfer, it may take up to 4 days. Note, the sender’s name won’t appear, but Xe or our partner will.

You chose a slower way to pay

Bank transfer and direct debit take up to 3 days to clear. For faster transfers, pay by debit or credit card for quicker processing.

Weekends or holidays

Transfers may be delayed by weekends, holidays, or local business hours. Consider these factors when sending money to avoid delays.

Bank rejection

A transfer may be delayed if the recipient’s bank rejects it due to incorrect details or issues with the account. We'll notify you if this happens.

Send with confidence

It's fast, simple and easy.

As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With transparent rates and a simple platform, we make it easy to send money abroad.

Transfer times FAQ

