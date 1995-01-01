pln
PLN - Polish Zloty

The Polish Zloty is the currency of Poland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polish Zloty exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Poland Zloty is PLN, and the currency symbol is zł. Below, you'll find Polish Zloty rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Polish Zloty Stats

NamePolish Zloty
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Grosze/Groszey
Minor unit symbolgr
Top PLN conversionPLN to USD
Top PLN chartPLN to USD chart

Polish Zloty Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1gr, 2gr, 5gr, 10gr, 20gr, 50gr, zł1, zł2, zł5
Bank notesFreq used: zł10, zł20, zł50, zł100, zł200, zł500
Central bankNational Bank of Poland
Users
Poland

Why are you interested in PLN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PLN email updatesGet PLN rates on my phoneGet a PLN currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1.07480
GBP / EUR1.18062
USD / JPY161.434
GBP / USD1.26893
USD / CHF0.903665
USD / CAD1.36729
EUR / JPY173.509
AUD / USD0.666981

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%