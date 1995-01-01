BRL - Brazilian Real

The Brazilian Real is the currency of Brazil. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Brazilian Real exchange rate is the BRL to USD rate. The currency code for Brazil Real is BRL, and the currency symbol is R$. Below, you'll find Brazilian Real rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Brazilian Real
|Symbol
|R$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|centavo
|Top BRL conversion
|BRL to USD
|Top BRL chart
|BRL to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Real
|Coins
|Freq used: centavo5, centavo10, centavo25, centavo50, R$1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: R$5, R$10, R$20, R$50, R$100
Rarely used: R$2
|Central bank
|Banco Central Do Brasil
|Users
Brazil
Brazil
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1.07468
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1.18050
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161.465
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1.26865
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.903912
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1.36764
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173.523
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.666877
|▼