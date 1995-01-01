brl
BRL - Brazilian Real

The Brazilian Real is the currency of Brazil. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Brazilian Real exchange rate is the BRL to USD rate. The currency code for Brazil Real is BRL, and the currency symbol is R$. Below, you'll find Brazilian Real rates and a currency converter.

Brazilian Real Stats

NameBrazilian Real
SymbolR$
Minor unit1/100 = centavo
Minor unit symbolcentavo
Top BRL conversionBRL to USD
Top BRL chartBRL to USD chart

Brazilian Real Profile

NicknamesReal
CoinsFreq used: centavo5, centavo10, centavo25, centavo50, R$1
Bank notesFreq used: R$5, R$10, R$20, R$50, R$100
Rarely used: R$2
Central bankBanco Central Do Brasil
Users
Brazil

