BRL - ブラジルレアル

The ブラジルレアル is the currency of ブラジル. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ブラジルレアル exchange rate is the BRL to USD rate. The currency code for Brazil Real is BRL, and the currency symbol is R$. Below, you'll find ブラジルレアル rates and a currency converter.

ブラジルレアル Stats

Nameブラジルレアル
SymbolR$
Minor unit1/100 = centavo
Minor unit symbolcentavo
Top BRL conversionBRL to USD
Top BRL chartBRL to USD chart

ブラジルレアル Profile

NicknamesReal
CoinsFreq used: centavo5, centavo10, centavo25, centavo50, R$1
Bank notesFreq used: R$5, R$10, R$20, R$50, R$100
Rarely used: R$2
Central bankBanco Central Do Brasil
Users
ブラジル

