BRL - Braziliaanse real

The Braziliaanse real is the currency of Brazilië. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Braziliaanse real exchange rate is the BRL to USD rate. The currency code for Brazil Real is BRL, and the currency symbol is R$. Below, you'll find Braziliaanse real rates and a currency converter.

Braziliaanse real Stats

NameBraziliaanse real
SymbolR$
Minor unit1/100 = centavo
Minor unit symbolcentavo
Top BRL conversionBRL to USD
Top BRL chartBRL to USD chart

Braziliaanse real Profile

NicknamesReal
CoinsFreq used: centavo5, centavo10, centavo25, centavo50, R$1
Bank notesFreq used: R$5, R$10, R$20, R$50, R$100
Rarely used: R$2
Central bankBanco Central Do Brasil
Users
Brazilië

