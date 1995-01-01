brl
BRL - الريال البرازيلي

The الريال البرازيلي is the currency of البرازيل. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الريال البرازيلي exchange rate is the BRL to USD rate. The currency code for Brazil Real is BRL, and the currency symbol is R$. Below, you'll find الريال البرازيلي rates and a currency converter.

الريال البرازيلي Stats

Nameالريال البرازيلي
SymbolR$
Minor unit1/100 = centavo
Minor unit symbolcentavo
Top BRL conversionBRL to USD
Top BRL chartBRL to USD chart

الريال البرازيلي Profile

NicknamesReal
CoinsFreq used: centavo5, centavo10, centavo25, centavo50, R$1
Bank notesFreq used: R$5, R$10, R$20, R$50, R$100
Rarely used: R$2
Central bankBanco Central Do Brasil
Users
البرازيل

