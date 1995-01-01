brl
BRL - Réal brésilien

The Réal brésilien is the currency of Brésil. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Réal brésilien exchange rate is the BRL to USD rate. The currency code for Brazil Real is BRL, and the currency symbol is R$. Below, you'll find Réal brésilien rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Réal brésilien Stats

NameRéal brésilien
SymbolR$
Minor unit1/100 = centavo
Minor unit symbolcentavo
Top BRL conversionBRL to USD
Top BRL chartBRL to USD chart

Réal brésilien Profile

NicknamesReal
CoinsFreq used: centavo5, centavo10, centavo25, centavo50, R$1
Bank notesFreq used: R$5, R$10, R$20, R$50, R$100
Rarely used: R$2
Central bankBanco Central Do Brasil
Users
Brésil

Why are you interested in BRL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BRL email updatesGet BRL rates on my phoneGet a BRL currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07378
GBP / EUR1,18050
USD / JPY161,501
GBP / USD1,26760
USD / CHF0,903785
USD / CAD1,36978
EUR / JPY173,417
AUD / USD0,665783

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %