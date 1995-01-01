brl
BRL - Real brasiliano

The Real brasiliano is the currency of Brasile. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Real brasiliano exchange rate is the BRL to USD rate. The currency code for Brazil Real is BRL, and the currency symbol is R$. Below, you'll find Real brasiliano rates and a currency converter.

Real brasiliano Stats

NameReal brasiliano
SymbolR$
Minor unit1/100 = centavo
Minor unit symbolcentavo
Top BRL conversionBRL to USD
Top BRL chartBRL to USD chart

Real brasiliano Profile

NicknamesReal
CoinsFreq used: centavo5, centavo10, centavo25, centavo50, R$1
Bank notesFreq used: R$5, R$10, R$20, R$50, R$100
Rarely used: R$2
Central bankBanco Central Do Brasil
Users
Brasile

