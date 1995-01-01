brl
BRL - Brasilianischer Real

The Brasilianischer Real is the currency of Brasilien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Brasilianischer Real exchange rate is the BRL to USD rate. The currency code for Brazil Real is BRL, and the currency symbol is R$. Below, you'll find Brasilianischer Real rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Brasilianischer Real Stats

NameBrasilianischer Real
SymbolR$
Minor unit1/100 = centavo
Minor unit symbolcentavo
Top BRL conversionBRL to USD
Top BRL chartBRL to USD chart

Brasilianischer Real Profile

NicknamesReal
CoinsFreq used: centavo5, centavo10, centavo25, centavo50, R$1
Bank notesFreq used: R$5, R$10, R$20, R$50, R$100
Rarely used: R$2
Central bankBanco Central Do Brasil
Users
Brasilien

Why are you interested in BRL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BRL email updatesGet BRL rates on my phoneGet a BRL currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07462
GBP / EUR1,18055
USD / JPY161,469
GBP / USD1,26864
USD / CHF0,903893
USD / CAD1,36749
EUR / JPY173,518
AUD / USD0,666930

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %