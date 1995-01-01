brl
BRL - Real brasileiro

The Real brasileiro is the currency of Brasil. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Real brasileiro exchange rate is the BRL to USD rate. The currency code for Brazil Real is BRL, and the currency symbol is R$. Below, you'll find Real brasileiro rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Real brasileiro Stats

NameReal brasileiro
SymbolR$
Minor unit1/100 = centavo
Minor unit symbolcentavo
Top BRL conversionBRL to USD
Top BRL chartBRL to USD chart

Real brasileiro Profile

NicknamesReal
CoinsFreq used: centavo5, centavo10, centavo25, centavo50, R$1
Bank notesFreq used: R$5, R$10, R$20, R$50, R$100
Rarely used: R$2
Central bankBanco Central Do Brasil
Users
Brasil

Why are you interested in BRL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BRL email updatesGet BRL rates on my phoneGet a BRL currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07353
GBP / EUR1,18071
USD / JPY161,556
GBP / USD1,26753
USD / CHF0,904693
USD / CAD1,36949
EUR / JPY173,436
AUD / USD0,665746

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%