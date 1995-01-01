brl
BRL - 巴西雷亞爾

The 巴西雷亞爾 is the currency of 巴西. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 巴西雷亞爾 exchange rate is the BRL to USD rate. The currency code for Brazil Real is BRL, and the currency symbol is R$. Below, you'll find 巴西雷亞爾 rates and a currency converter.

巴西雷亞爾 Stats

Name巴西雷亞爾
SymbolR$
Minor unit1/100 = centavo
Minor unit symbolcentavo
Top BRL conversionBRL to USD
Top BRL chartBRL to USD chart

巴西雷亞爾 Profile

NicknamesReal
CoinsFreq used: centavo5, centavo10, centavo25, centavo50, R$1
Bank notesFreq used: R$5, R$10, R$20, R$50, R$100
Rarely used: R$2
Central bankBanco Central Do Brasil
Users
巴西

