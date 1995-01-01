brl
BRL - Real brasilero

The Real brasilero is the currency of Brasil. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Real brasilero exchange rate is the BRL to USD rate. The currency code for Brazil Real is BRL, and the currency symbol is R$. Below, you'll find Real brasilero rates and a currency converter.

Real brasilero Stats

NameReal brasilero
SymbolR$
Minor unit1/100 = centavo
Minor unit symbolcentavo
Top BRL conversionBRL to USD
Top BRL chartBRL to USD chart

Real brasilero Profile

NicknamesReal
CoinsFreq used: centavo5, centavo10, centavo25, centavo50, R$1
Bank notesFreq used: R$5, R$10, R$20, R$50, R$100
Rarely used: R$2
Central bankBanco Central Do Brasil
Users
Brasil

