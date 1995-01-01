brl
BRL - Brasiliansk real

The Brasiliansk real is the currency of Brasilien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Brasiliansk real exchange rate is the BRL to USD rate. The currency code for Brazil Real is BRL, and the currency symbol is R$. Below, you'll find Brasiliansk real rates and a currency converter.

Brasiliansk real Stats

NameBrasiliansk real
SymbolR$
Minor unit1/100 = centavo
Minor unit symbolcentavo
Top BRL conversionBRL to USD
Top BRL chartBRL to USD chart

Brasiliansk real Profile

NicknamesReal
CoinsFreq used: centavo5, centavo10, centavo25, centavo50, R$1
Bank notesFreq used: R$5, R$10, R$20, R$50, R$100
Rarely used: R$2
Central bankBanco Central Do Brasil
Users
Brasilien

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07334
GBP / EUR1,18043
USD / JPY161,574
GBP / USD1,26701
USD / CHF0,904765
USD / CAD1,36991
EUR / JPY173,424
AUD / USD0,665797

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %