bob
BOB - Bolivian Bolíviano

The Bolivian Bolíviano is the currency of Bolivia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolivian Bolíviano exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivia Bolíviano is BOB, and the currency symbol is $b. Below, you'll find Bolivian Bolíviano rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Bolivian Bolíviano Stats

NameBolivian Bolíviano
Symbol$b
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top BOB conversionBOB to USD
Top BOB chartBOB to USD chart

Bolivian Bolíviano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50, $b1, $b2, $b5
Bank notesFreq used: $b10, $b20, $b50, $b100, $b200
Central bankBanco Central de Bolivia
Users
Bolivia

Why are you interested in BOB?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BOB email updatesGet BOB rates on my phoneGet a BOB currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1.07437
GBP / EUR1.18066
USD / JPY161.484
GBP / USD1.26846
USD / CHF0.903967
USD / CAD1.36764
EUR / JPY173.493
AUD / USD0.666784

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%