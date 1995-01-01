bwp
BWP - Botswana Pula

The Botswana Pula is the currency of Botswana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Botswana Pula exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pula is BWP, and the currency symbol is P. Below, you'll find Botswana Pula rates and a currency converter.

Botswana Pula Stats

NameBotswana Pula
SymbolP
Minor unit1/100 = thebe
Minor unit symbolt
Top BWP conversionBWP to USD
Top BWP chartBWP to USD chart

Botswana Pula Profile

CoinsFreq used: 5t, 10t, 25t, 50t, P1, P2, P5
Bank notesFreq used: P10, P20, P50, P100, P200
Central bankBank of Botswana
Users
Botswana

