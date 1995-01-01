shp
SHP - Saint Helenian Pound

The Saint Helenian Pound is the currency of Saint Helena. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Saint Helenian Pound rates and a currency converter.

Saint Helenian Pound Stats

NameSaint Helenian Pound
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Saint Helena Pound
Minor unit symbolp
Top SHP conversionSHP to USD
Top SHP chartSHP to USD chart

Saint Helenian Pound Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20
Users
Saint Helena

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1.07477
GBP / EUR1.18065
USD / JPY161.432
GBP / USD1.26894
USD / CHF0.903664
USD / CAD1.36730
EUR / JPY173.503
AUD / USD0.666995

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%