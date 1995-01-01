omr
OMR - Omani Rial

The Omani Rial is the currency of Oman. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omani Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Oman Rial is OMR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Omani Rial rates and a currency converter.

Omani Rial Stats

NameOmani Rial
Symbol
Minor unit1/1000 = Baisa
Minor unit symbolbz
Top OMR conversionOMR to USD
Top OMR chartOMR to USD chart

Omani Rial Profile

CoinsFreq used: bz5, bz10, bz25, bz50
Bank notesFreq used: bz100, bz200, bz500, ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50
Central bankCentral Bank of Oman
Users
Oman

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1.07479
GBP / EUR1.18064
USD / JPY161.439
GBP / USD1.26893
USD / CHF0.903670
USD / CAD1.36733
EUR / JPY173.513
AUD / USD0.666955

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%