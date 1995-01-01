huf
HUF - Hungarian Forint

The Hungarian Forint is the currency of Hungary. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hungarian Forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungary Forint is HUF, and the currency symbol is Ft. Below, you'll find Hungarian Forint rates and a currency converter.

Hungarian Forint Stats

NameHungarian Forint
SymbolFt
Minor unit1/100 = fillér
Minor unit symbolfillér
Top HUF conversionHUF to USD
Top HUF chartHUF to USD chart

Hungarian Forint Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ft5, Ft10, Ft20, Ft50, Ft100, Ft200
Bank notesFreq used: Ft500, Ft1000, Ft2000, Ft5000, Ft10000, Ft20000
Central bankHungarian National Bank
Users
Hungary

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1.07452
GBP / EUR1.18042
USD / JPY161.435
GBP / USD1.26838
USD / CHF0.903792
USD / CAD1.36783
EUR / JPY173.465
AUD / USD0.666671

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%