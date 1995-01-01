rsd
RSD - Serbian Dinar

The Serbian Dinar is the currency of Serbia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Serbian Dinar exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbia Dinar is RSD, and the currency symbol is Дин.. Below, you'll find Serbian Dinar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Serbian Dinar Stats

NameSerbian Dinar
SymbolРСД
Minor unit1/100 = Para
Minor unit symbolPara
Top RSD conversionRSD to USD
Top RSD chartRSD to USD chart

Serbian Dinar Profile

NicknamesGlava
CoinsFreq used: РСД1, РСД2, РСД5, РСД10, РСД20
Bank notesFreq used: РСД10, РСД20, РСД50, РСД100, РСД200, РСД500, РСД1000
Rarely used: РСД2000, РСД5000
Central bankNational Bank of Serbia
Users
Serbia

Why are you interested in RSD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to RSD email updatesGet RSD rates on my phoneGet a RSD currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1.07480
GBP / EUR1.18062
USD / JPY161.434
GBP / USD1.26893
USD / CHF0.903665
USD / CAD1.36729
EUR / JPY173.509
AUD / USD0.666981

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%